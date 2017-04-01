Aircrew members prepare to board a B-52 Stratofortress at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 4, 2017. This flight was the 201st sortie without a maintenance cancelation for the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and 96th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marking a new B-52 sortie streak record in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 09:27
|Photo ID:
|3106900
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-NN480-0001
|Resolution:
|5196x3712
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stratofortress flies strong, exceeds expectations after 50 years of service [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT