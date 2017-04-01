(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stratofortress flies strong, exceeds expectations after 50 years of service

    Stratofortress flies strong, exceeds expectations after 50 years of service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Rivezzo 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Aircrew members prepare to board a B-52 Stratofortress at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 4, 2017. This flight was the 201st sortie without a maintenance cancelation for the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and 96th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marking a new B-52 sortie streak record in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 09:27
    Photo ID: 3106900
    VIRIN: 170104-F-NN480-0001
    Resolution: 5196x3712
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stratofortress flies strong, exceeds expectations after 50 years of service [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Combat Command
    CENTCOM
    ACC
    AFCENT
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR

