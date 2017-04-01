Stratofortress flies strong, exceeds expectations after 50 years of service

Airmen from the 96th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit wait to marshal a B-52 Stratofortress prior to takeoff from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 4, 2017. In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

