Stratofortress flies strong, exceeds expectations after 50 years of service

An aircrew member prepares to board a B-52 Stratofortress at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 4, 2017. The flight was the 201st sortie for the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and 96th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit, marking a new B-52 sortie streak record in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

