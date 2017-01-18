(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 7]

    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Jaime Wolhar, a soldier with the Delaware Army National Guard, answers a question during preparation efforts for the 58th Presidential Inauguration while at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. During the inauguration, National Guard troops from almost every state and territory will serve several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics, and ceremonial marching elements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 22:56
    Photo ID: 3106367
    VIRIN: 170118-A-DL064-131
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 7], by 2LT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration
    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #POTUS #Inauguration #58thInauguration #DEARNG #PresidentialInauguration #Delaware

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT