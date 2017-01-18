Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Maj. Jaime Wolhar, a soldier with the Delaware Army National Guard, answers a question during preparation efforts for the 58th Presidential Inauguration while at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. During the inauguration, National Guard troops from almost every state and territory will serve several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics, and ceremonial marching elements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie/Released)

