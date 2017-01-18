(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 7]

    Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard gather for a 58th Presidential Inauguration briefing at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. During the inauguration, National Guard troops from almost every state and territory will provide several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics, and ceremonial marching elements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 22:55
    Photo ID: 3106363
    VIRIN: 170118-A-DL064-679
    Resolution: 4062x2698
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 7], by 2LT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #POTUS #Inauguration #58thInauguration #DEARNG #PresidentialInauguration #Delaware

