Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard gather for a 58th Presidential Inauguration briefing at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. During the inauguration, National Guard troops from almost every state and territory will provide several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics, and ceremonial marching elements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Brendan Mackie/Released)

