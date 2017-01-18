Delaware National Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard's 262nd Component Repair Company appear outside of FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Jan. 18, 2017. More than 400 soldiers and airmen from the Delaware National Guard arrived here in preparation for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. National Guard troops from almost every state and territory will serve several critical functions including crowd management, traffic control, emergency services, logistics, and ceremonial marching elements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Wendy Callaway/Released)

