U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Leonard, left, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Moises Leos, right, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, refuel an F-15 Eagle during surge operations Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During this particular surge, the 67th Fighter Squadron exceeded their sortie goals for the given timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 21:54 Photo ID: 3106340 VIRIN: 170111-F-DD647-1025 Resolution: 5120x3407 Size: 1.5 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th AMXS conducts surge operations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.