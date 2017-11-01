(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th AMXS conducts surge operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron taxies down the runway during a surge operation Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Surges allow units to surpass flying goals and production capabilities, typically generating more than 60 sorties a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 21:54
    Photo ID: 3106332
    VIRIN: 170111-F-DD647-1076
    Resolution: 4741x2320
    Size: 831.66 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th AMXS conducts surge operations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

