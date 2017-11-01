18th AMXS conducts surge operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron taxies down the runway during a surge operation Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Surges allow units to surpass flying goals and production capabilities, typically generating more than 60 sorties a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

