18th AMXS conducts surge operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron arrives at its refueling spot during a surge operation Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During the surge, Airmen operate hot pits, where one F-15 after another is refueled so the jets can continue the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

