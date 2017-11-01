U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Greaux, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, directs an F-15 Eagle during surge operations Jan. 11, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. During a surge, multiple F-15s are refueled consecutively, maintaining a high operational tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
This work, 18th AMXS conducts surge operations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
