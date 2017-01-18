Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170118-N-NB544-178 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 18, 2017) Quartermaster 1st Class Matthew Lenerville, from Richardton, N.D., explains bridge equipment on board amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a tour for Sasebo and Saga city community leaders. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

