Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170118-N-NB544-117 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 18, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. John Kadz, from Reno, Nev., demonstrates how Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard's (LHD 6) crash and salvage crew combat a casualty using the A/S32P-25 fire truck to a tour group of Sasebo and Saga city community leaders. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

