    Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 2 of 4]

    Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170118-N-NB544-117 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 18, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. John Kadz, from Reno, Nev., demonstrates how Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard's (LHD 6) crash and salvage crew combat a casualty using the A/S32P-25 fire truck to a tour group of Sasebo and Saga city community leaders. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 20:22
    Photo ID: 3106221
    VIRIN: 170118-N-NB544-117
    Resolution: 5010x3344
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: JAPAN, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

