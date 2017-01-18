(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    JAPAN, JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    170118-N-NB544-073 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 18, 2017) Capt. Kurt Eichenmuller, senior medical officer (SMO) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), discusses shipboard medical department capabilities during a tour for Sasebo and Saga city community leaders. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

