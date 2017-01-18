170118-N-NB544-012 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 18, 2017) Capt. George Doyon, commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, receives a tour group of Sasebo and Saga city community leaders aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 20:22
|Photo ID:
|3106215
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-NB544-012
|Resolution:
|4512x3012
|Size:
|993.61 KB
|Location:
|JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
