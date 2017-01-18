Amphibious Squadron 11 Hosts Tour Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170118-N-NB544-012 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 18, 2017) Capt. George Doyon, commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, receives a tour group of Sasebo and Saga city community leaders aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

