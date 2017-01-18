Cpl. William Wagner, left, and Cpl. Nicholas Perreault, right, elevate the M777A2 towed 155mm howitzer barrel to properly adjust for elevation and depression at the Artillery Training School at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Field artillery cannoneers attend the school to enhance their skillset within their military occupational specialty by conducting hands-on training with the weapon, such as adjusting the arc of fire as directed by a forward observer. Wagner and Perreault are field artillery cannoneers with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A Soto-Delgado)

Date Taken: 01.18.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artillery Training School [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.