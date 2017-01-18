Lance Cpl. Christopher Ploof aims down the sight of an M777A2 towed 155mm howitzer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Ploof is attending the Artillery Training School as part of a certification course to become a gunner for the howitzer, which takes approximately two weeks to complete. Ploof is a field artillery cannoneer with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A Soto-Delgado)

