Marines with the Artillery Training School set up an M777A2 towed 155mm howitzer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. The howitzer weighs approximately 9,800 pounds and is capable of firing 155mm rounds, which can destroy large enemy targets or illuminate the battlefield to provide support for infantry units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A Soto-Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:26 Photo ID: 3106125 VIRIN: 170118-M-DL117-008 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 10.38 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artillery Training School [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.