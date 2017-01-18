(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Artillery Training School [Image 3 of 5]

    Artillery Training School

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with the Artillery Training School set up an M777A2 towed 155mm howitzer at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. The howitzer weighs approximately 9,800 pounds and is capable of firing 155mm rounds, which can destroy large enemy targets or illuminate the battlefield to provide support for infantry units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A Soto-Delgado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artillery Training School [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

