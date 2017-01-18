Marines with the Artillery Training School hold down the barrel of an M777A2 towed 155mm howitzer as they make adjustments to its arc of fire at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Holding down the barrel allows the gunner to correct the weapon’s sight alignment in order to ensure accuracy when fired. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A Soto-Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 19:26 Photo ID: 3106124 VIRIN: 170118-M-DL117-006 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 13.97 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Artillery Training School [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.