The 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit’s 3-D printer puts down plastic in layers to create glow-in-the-dark location markers, Dec. 14, 2016, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The EOD flight utilizes the 3-D printer to create training aids that are approximately 90 percent less expensive than buying the real thing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:13 Photo ID: 3105143 VIRIN: 161214-F-FU646-0031 Resolution: 3575x2383 Size: 3.17 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.