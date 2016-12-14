4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability

Senior Airman Nathanael Banden, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, compares a M904 Bomb Nose Fuze to its 3-D printed counterpart, Dec. 14, 2016, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. With the ability to produce training aids using inexpensive plastic materials, EOD technicians can cut, shear, puncture or completely obliterate a training munition to fully complete an exercise without financial repercussions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

