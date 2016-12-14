(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability [Image 3 of 4]

    4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Airman Shawna Keyes 

    4th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command

    Explosive ordnance training aids sit in a display case at the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, Dec. 14, 2016, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The EOD flight utilizes a 3-D printer to create plastic models of real training aids to be used in training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 12:13
    Photo ID: 3105136
    VIRIN: 161214-F-FU646-0017
    Resolution: 3082x4623
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    technology
    EOD
    4th Civil Engineer Squadron
    innovative
    Explsoive Ordnance Disposal
    3D Printer

    • LEAVE A COMMENT