Explosive ordnance training aids sit in a display case at the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, Dec. 14, 2016, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The EOD flight utilizes a 3-D printer to create plastic models of real training aids to be used in training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 12:13
|Photo ID:
|3105136
|VIRIN:
|161214-F-FU646-0017
|Resolution:
|3082x4623
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability [Image 1 of 4], by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability
