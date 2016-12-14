4th CES EOD employ new 3-D printing capability

Senior Airman Nathanael Banden, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, checks on the 3-D printer as it prints a training aid, Dec. 14, 2016, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Printing jobs can take anywhere from 10 to more than 48 hours to complete, depending on the size and complexity of the training aid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shawna L. Keyes)

