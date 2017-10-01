(From left) Staff Sgt. Mario Fortenberry, 5th Maintenance Operations flight circuit card repair technician, and Master Sgt. Joseph Frey, 5th Maintenance Operations flight Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, install a pull cord at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. The AFREP Airmen are responsible saving money by repairing various aerospace parts and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3104613
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-IY281-0047
|Resolution:
|2568x1623
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
This work, Minot AFREP making every dollar count [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
