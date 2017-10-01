Minot AFREP making every dollar count

(From left) Staff Sgt. Mario Fortenberry, 5th Maintenance Operations flight circuit card repair technician, and Master Sgt. Joseph Frey, 5th Maintenance Operations flight Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, install a pull cord at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. The AFREP Airmen are responsible saving money by repairing various aerospace parts and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

