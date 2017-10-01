Staff Sgt. Mario Fortenberry, 5th Maintenance Operations flight circuit card repair technician, checks track handle unit functions at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. Air Force Repair Enhancement Program Airmen repair damaged connectors, wires, circuit card components and aircraft panels. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)
This work, Minot AFREP making every dollar count [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
