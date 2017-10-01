Master Sgt. Joseph Frey, 5th Maintenance Operations flight Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, unwraps a ground wire at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. The AFREP is responsible for preventing the Air Force from spending money to fix equipment initially deemed beyond repair. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 10:39 Photo ID: 3104607 VIRIN: 170110-F-IY281-0015 Resolution: 1395x2040 Size: 866.26 KB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minot AFREP making every dollar count [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.