    Minot AFREP making every dollar count [Image 7 of 7]

    Minot AFREP making every dollar count

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Mario Fortenberry, 5th Maintenance Operations flight circuit card repair technician, replaces circuit card assembly components at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. Air Force Repair Enhancement Program Airmen work on various equipment, from repairing television parts to troubleshooting computer circuit cards. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3104605
    VIRIN: 170110-F-IY281-0004
    Resolution: 1768x2509
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot AFREP making every dollar count [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    circuit card repair
    AFREP
    Air Force Repair Enhancement Program

