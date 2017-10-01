Staff Sgt. Mario Fortenberry, 5th Maintenance Operations flight circuit card repair technician, replaces circuit card assembly components at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Jan. 10, 2017. Air Force Repair Enhancement Program Airmen work on various equipment, from repairing television parts to troubleshooting computer circuit cards. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3104605
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-IY281-0004
|Resolution:
|1768x2509
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minot AFREP making every dollar count [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
