Air Commandos from the 352d Special Operations Wing participate in an exercise Nov. 3, 2016, near RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise was held to enhance air-to-ground and air-to-air integration, command and control of ground forces, and special operation group mission sets and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3104522
|VIRIN:
|161103-F-CB285-1103
|Resolution:
|3936x2300
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
This work, Ready today, relevant tomorrow, resilient always [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tenley Long, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
