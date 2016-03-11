(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready today, relevant tomorrow, resilient always [Image 1 of 4]

    Ready today, relevant tomorrow, resilient always

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.03.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    Air Commandos from the 352d Special Operations Wing participate in an exercise Nov. 3, 2016, near RAF Mildenhall, England. The exercise was held to enhance air-to-ground and air-to-air integration, command and control of ground forces, and special operation group mission sets and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:56
    Photo ID: 3104522
    VIRIN: 161103-F-CB285-1103
    Resolution: 3936x2300
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready today, relevant tomorrow, resilient always [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tenley Long, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    SOCEUR
    RAF Mildenhall
    USAF
    100th ARW
    STS
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW
    67th Special Operations Squadron
    67th SOS
    7th SOS
    352nd SOW
    352d SOW

