An Air Commando from the 352d Special Operations Wing keeps look-out during an exercise Nov. 3, 2016, near RAF Mildenhall, England. The task force conducted a training exercise involving the seizure of a hostile airfield and preparation of the site for the continuous air landing of troops and material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3104518
|VIRIN:
|161103-F-CB285-1088
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ready today, relevant tomorrow, resilient always [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tenley Long, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
