An Air Commando from the 352d Special Operations Wing keeps look-out during an exercise Nov. 3, 2016, near RAF Mildenhall, England. The task force conducted a training exercise involving the seizure of a hostile airfield and preparation of the site for the continuous air landing of troops and material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2016 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:56 Photo ID: 3104518 VIRIN: 161103-F-CB285-1088 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 4.26 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready today, relevant tomorrow, resilient always [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tenley Long, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.