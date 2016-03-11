An Air Commando from the 352d Special Operations Wing performs surveillance during an exercise Nov. 3, 2016, near RAF Mildenhall, England. The goals of the exercise was to deny the enemy further capability to manufacture explosive-making materials and to deny illicit drug sales. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tenley Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2016 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:56 Photo ID: 3104519 VIRIN: 161103-F-CB285-1091 Resolution: 3852x2258 Size: 3.89 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready today, relevant tomorrow, resilient always [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Tenley Long, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.