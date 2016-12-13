Pro surfer Nathan Florence signs his autograph for Capt. Antonio Ureste, a CH-47 Chinook pilot assigned to 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. Florence was one of several pro surfers meeting and greeting 25th ID Soldiers throughout Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 18:51 Photo ID: 3102451 VIRIN: 161213-A-EL056-003 Resolution: 5854x3892 Size: 2.22 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.