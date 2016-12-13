(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID [Image 1 of 4]

    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Pro surfer John "John" Alexander Florence signs his autograph for a young fan at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. Florence is the 2016 World Surf League Men’s Champion and participating in the 2016 Billabong Pipe Masters at Banzai Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu. He used a pause during the competition to meet and greet Soldiers throughout several training sites on the island. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

