Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID

Pro surfer John "John" Alexander Florence signs his autograph for a young fan at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. Florence is the 2016 World Surf League Men’s Champion and participating in the 2016 Billabong Pipe Masters at Banzai Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu. He used a pause during the competition to meet and greet Soldiers throughout several training sites on the island. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

