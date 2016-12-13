Pro surfer John "John" Alexander Florence signs his autograph for a young fan at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. Florence is the 2016 World Surf League Men’s Champion and participating in the 2016 Billabong Pipe Masters at Banzai Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu. He used a pause during the competition to meet and greet Soldiers throughout several training sites on the island. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 18:51
|Photo ID:
|3102454
|VIRIN:
|161213-A-EL056-004
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID
