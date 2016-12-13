(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID [Image 3 of 4]

    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Kayla Ferrell (standing), a CH-47 flight engineer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, shows the open hatch below for a CH-47 to several pro surfers at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. The surfers met with Soldiers from the 25th ID for photos and to sign autographs while given a tour of several training sites on Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 18:51
    Photo ID: 3102449
    VIRIN: 161213-A-EL056-002
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID
    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID
    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID
    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT