Spc. Kayla Ferrell (standing), a CH-47 flight engineer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, shows the open hatch below for a CH-47 to several pro surfers at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. The surfers met with Soldiers from the 25th ID for photos and to sign autographs while given a tour of several training sites on Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 18:51
|Photo ID:
|3102449
|VIRIN:
|161213-A-EL056-002
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID
