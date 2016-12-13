Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID

Spc. Kayla Ferrell (standing), a CH-47 flight engineer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, shows the open hatch below for a CH-47 to several pro surfers at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. The surfers met with Soldiers from the 25th ID for photos and to sign autographs while given a tour of several training sites on Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

