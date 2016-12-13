Koa Rothman places a lei over a statue at the 25th Infantry Division Memorial at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Dec. 13, 2016. Rothman was one of several pro surfers meeting and greeting 25th ID Soldiers throughout Oahu. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Pro surfers ‘Hang 10’ with 25th ID
