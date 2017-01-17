COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year

BANGOR, Wash. (Jan. 29, 2016) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Beth Mele, from Mount Pleasant, Michigan, assigned to Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, is announced as the 2016 Commander, Submarine Group Nine Sea Sailor of the Year. She will move on to participate in the Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Sailor of the Year competition, which will kick off next month in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

