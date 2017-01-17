(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year [Image 2 of 5]

    COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BANGOR, Wash. (Jan. 29, 2016) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Beth Mele, from Mount Pleasant, Michigan, assigned to Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, is announced as the 2016 Commander, Submarine Group Nine Sea Sailor of the Year. She will move on to participate in the Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Sailor of the Year competition, which will kick off next month in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 18:39
    Photo ID: 3102383
    VIRIN: 170117-N-UD469-076
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

