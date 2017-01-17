COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year

BANGOR, Wash. (Jan. 17, 2017) Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander, Submarine Group 9, congratulates Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Bradley White, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to Submarine Group 9, on becoming the 2016 Shore Junior Sailor of the Year. The Shore Sailor of the Year Program was introduced in 1973, by former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, to recognize superior performance at every command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

