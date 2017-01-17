(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year [Image 3 of 5]

    COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BANGOR, Wash. (Jan. 17, 2017) Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander, Submarine Group 9, congratulates Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Bradley White, from Cincinnati, Ohio, assigned to Submarine Group 9, on becoming the 2016 Shore Junior Sailor of the Year. The Shore Sailor of the Year Program was introduced in 1973, by former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, to recognize superior performance at every command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

