COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year

BANGOR, Wash. (Jan. 17, 2017) Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander, Submarine Group 9, congratulates Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Kegan Dyer, from Pownal, Maine, assigned to Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, on becoming the 2016 Sea Junior Sailor of the Year. The Sailor of the Year Program was introduced in 1973, by former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt, to recognize superior performance at every command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

