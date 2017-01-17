COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year

BANGOR, Wash. (Jan. 29, 2016) Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander, Submarine Group 9, congratulates Information Systems Technician 1st Class Nicholas Stenftenagel, from Jasper, Indiana, assigned to Priority Material Office (PMO) Bremerton, on becoming the 2016 Commander, Submarine Group Nine Shore Sailor of the Year. He will move on to participate in the Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Sailor of the Year competition, which will kick off next month in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

