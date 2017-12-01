Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade sift through the Watertown Salvation Army's food pantry during a brigade service project, eliminating expired or inedible foods from the Salvation Army's stores on January 12, 2017. The Salvation Army uses these donated foods to provide emergency food services to members of the local community.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 15:24
|Photo ID:
|3102090
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-WJ486-613
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT