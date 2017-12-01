Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade sift through the Watertown Salvation Army's food pantry during a brigade service project, eliminating expired or inedible foods from the Salvation Army's stores on January 12, 2017. The Salvation Army uses these donated foods to provide emergency food services to members of the local community.

