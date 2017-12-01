(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 1 of 4]

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade sift through the Watertown Salvation Army's food pantry during a brigade service project, eliminating expired or inedible foods from the Salvation Army's stores on January 12, 2017. The Salvation Army uses these donated foods to provide emergency food services to members of the local community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:24
    Photo ID: 3102090
    VIRIN: 170112-A-WJ486-613
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service
    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service
    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service
    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Equal Opportunity
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT