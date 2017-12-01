Cpt. Jonathan Hale of the 10th Mountain Division helps organize food donations the Watertown Salvation Army in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 12, 2017. The food donations the Salvation Army receives go to sustaining their soup kitchen and emergency food services for people in the local community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:23 Photo ID: 3102086 VIRIN: 170112-A-WJ486-456 Resolution: 3819x2807 Size: 7.67 MB Location: NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.