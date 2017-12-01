(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade help sort through food donations at the Watertown Salvation Army in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 12, 2017. The Sustainment Brigade offers Soldiers and Families regular opportunities to volunteer within the local community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:23
    Photo ID: 3102083
    VIRIN: 170112-A-WJ486-330
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service
    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service
    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service
    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    Muleskinners
    Equal Opportunity
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT