Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade help sort through food donations at the Watertown Salvation Army in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 12, 2017. The Sustainment Brigade offers Soldiers and Families regular opportunities to volunteer within the local community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:23 Photo ID: 3102083 VIRIN: 170112-A-WJ486-330 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 7.59 MB Location: NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.