Pfc. Gaeun Weir (left) and Spc. Ja'Van Donnell (right) of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade sort and organize toy donations at the Watertown Salvation Army on January 12, 2017. The Soldiers volunteered their time as part of a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 15:24
|Photo ID:
|3102087
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-WJ486-552
|Resolution:
|2848x3779
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
