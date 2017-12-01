(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service [Image 2 of 4]

    Muleskinners Support Local Community with Day of Service

    NY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Spc. Liane Schmersahl 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Gaeun Weir (left) and Spc. Ja'Van Donnell (right) of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade sort and organize toy donations at the Watertown Salvation Army on January 12, 2017. The Soldiers volunteered their time as part of a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

