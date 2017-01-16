The Blackhorse Defends

A Trooper from 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, defends the National Training Center city of Ujen from elements of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Ala., during phase 1 of rotation 17-03, Jan. 15, 2017. The Trooper, replicating an asymmetrical threat, enhances the training environment for the rotational unit through employment of a robust, irregular threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

