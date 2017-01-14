2nd LAR Supports the Blackhorse Regiment

A U.S. Marine assigned to 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Camp LeJeune, N.C., conducts reconnaissance operations in the Mojave Desert of the National Training Center, during rotation 17-03, providing reconnaissance support to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Jan. 14, 2017. The 2nd LAR is conducting joint operations with the 11th ACR, increasing the complexity of the operational environment, in addition to conducting training operations in order to fulfill unit requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

