    2nd LAR Supports the Blackhorse Regiment [Image 4 of 8]

    2nd LAR Supports the Blackhorse Regiment

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Austin Anyzeski 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Camp LeJeune, N.C., conducts reconnaissance operations in the Mojave Desert of the National Training Center, during rotation 17-03, providing reconnaissance support to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Jan. 14, 2017. The 2nd LAR is conducting joint operations with the 11th ACR, increasing the complexity of the operational environment, in addition to conducting training operations in order to fulfill unit requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 19:44
    Photo ID: 3100365
    VIRIN: 170114-A-UJ561-003
    Resolution: 2566x1949
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd LAR Supports the Blackhorse Regiment [Image 1 of 8], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

