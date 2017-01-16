(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Blackhorse Defends [Image 1 of 8]

    The Blackhorse Defends

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Austin Anyzeski 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    Troopers from 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepare to defend the National Training Center city of Ujen from elements of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Ala., during phase 1 of rotation 17-03, Jan. 15, 2017. The Troopers, replicating an asymmetrical threat, enhance the training environment for the rotational unit through employment of a robust irregular threat. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Austin Anyzeski, 11th ACR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 19:44
    Photo ID: 3100369
    VIRIN: 170116-A-UJ561-012
    Resolution: 2765x1808
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blackhorse Defends [Image 1 of 8], by Austin Anyzeski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

