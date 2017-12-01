Western Region National Guard Biathlon Competition

Sgt. Chelsee Dellinger, assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard, and a member of its biathlon team, skis and shoots toward a fourth place finish at the Western Regional National Guard Biathlon Championship at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club in Casper Wyoming Jan. 12. National Guard biathletes from nine states competed in the first of two races at the competion leading to the National Guard championship. The teams will compete in the pursuit race Jan 14. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire)

