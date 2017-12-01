Western Region National Guard Biathlon Competition

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class James McGuire | Capt. Barb Blanke, assigned to the Utah National Guard, and a member of its biathlon...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class James McGuire | Capt. Barb Blanke, assigned to the Utah National Guard, and a member of its biathlon team skis and shoots toward a first place finish at the Western Regional National Guard Biathlon Championship at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club in Casper Wyoming Jan. 12. National Guard biathletes from nine states competed in the first of two races at the competion leading to the National Guard championship. The sprint race was won by Travis Cooper from the Alaska National Guard team. The teams will compete in the pursuit race Jan 14. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire) see less | View Image Page

Guard biathletes complete first race of regional competition



By Sgt. Ashley Smith

197th Public Affairs Detachment



CASPER, Wyoming - The Alaska National Guard's Pfc. Travis Cooper topped the

field at the 2017 Western Regional National Guard Biathlon Competition

Sprint Race Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center. He

crossed the finish line first among more than 70 biathletes representing

nine states.



Participants alternated between skiing three trail loops to elevate their

heart rates. In between circuits, which wound through the surrounding

tree-lined hills, they transitioned to the shooting range, where they shot

at targets 50 meters away, while struggling to control their breathing.

Missing targets meant penalty laps - 10 km for the men and 7.5 km for the

women.



Cooper has been competing in biathlon for more than a year now. He

originally enlisted in the National Guard to compete for Alaska and realize

his dream of cross country skiing, with his sights set on competing for the

United States in the next Winter Olympics.



"Being out there on the course, I feel pretty free," Cooper said. "Just

being able to do what I love and doing what I am good at."



In the women's division, Oregon National Guard soldier Sgt. Rebecca Jenness

competed in her first biathlon event after being on skis for only three

days. She advised other beginners to fight through the pain and the

frustration. "I would say just keep going," Jenness said. "Each day gets a

little bit easier. Again, I don't have a lot of experience or practice, so,

the more I do it, the better I will get."



Competitors, both novices and veterans appreciate the camaraderie that comes

with being a biathlete.



"National Guard Biathlon is a tight knit family," Cooper said. "We really

care for each other, and really look after each other. Having the support

group is really encouraging."



Sprint race results determine starting positions for the biathletes

competing in the Pursuit Race on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.



Overall results:

Master Men's Sprint Race:

1st- Omar Bermejo



Open Men's Novice Sprint Race:

1st- Tyler Patik



Senior Men's Sprint Race:

1st- Pfc. Travis Cooper, Alaska National Guard

2nd- Spc. Tadhg Nakada, Alaska National Guard

3rd- Maj. Daniel Morken, Utah National Guard



Youth Men's Sprint Race:

1st- Staff Sgt. Tyler Jacobs, California National Guard



Open Women's Novice Sprint Race:

1st- Rachel Scoresby

2nd- Jaime Turner, Utah National Guard

3rd- Brenda Frelsi



Senior Women's Sprint Race:

1st- Capt. Barb Blanke, Utah National Guard

2nd- Sgt. Samantha Miller, Utah National Guard

3rd- Staff Sgt. Trish Rich, Utah National Guard



Sit Ski Sprint Race:

1st- Bryan Price, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

2nd- Peter Way, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

3rd- Christ Rasmussen, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club



