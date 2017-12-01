(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Western Region National Guard Biathlon Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Western Region National Guard Biathlon Competition

    WY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James McGuire 

    Wyoming National Guard

    First Lt. Erin Swingholm, assigned to the Wyoming Air National Guard, and a member of its biathlon team, skis and shoots toward a fifth place finish at the Western Regional National Guard Biathlon Championship at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club in Casper Wyoming Jan. 12. National Guard biathletes from nine states competed in the first of two races at the competion leading to the National Guard championship. The teams will compete in the pursuit race Jan 14. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 18:37
    Photo ID: 3099122
    VIRIN: 170112-Z-CG686-110
    Resolution: 1760x2736
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: WY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Region National Guard Biathlon Competition [Image 1 of 5], by SFC James McGuire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Guard Biathlon
    WyoGuard
    #NGbiathlon
    Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

