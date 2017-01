Pvt. 1st Class Travis Cooper, assigned to the Alaska Army National Guard, and a member of its biathlon team, skis and shoots toward a first place finish at the Western Regional National Guard Biathlon Championship at Casper Mountain Biathlon Club in Casper Wyoming Jan. 12. National Guard biathletes from nine states competed in the first of two races at the competion leading to the National Guard championship. The teams will compete in the pursuit race Jan 14. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 18:37 Photo ID: 3099121 VIRIN: 170112-Z-CG686-071 Resolution: 2172x3144 Size: 258.23 KB Location: WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Region National Guard Biathlon Competition [Image 1 of 5], by SFC James McGuire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.